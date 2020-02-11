Another Indictment for Jussie Smollett

Didn't we see this episode already?

Jussie Smollett has just been indicted on 6 new counts for his "alleged attack" last March.

TMZ reports:

"A grand jury handed up the new indictment against Jussie. The indictment calls the 6 charges "disorderly conduct," but all 6 involve allegations of lying to cops."

Dan Web, the Special Prosecutor for the case says that Jussie, "planned and participated in a staged hate crime attack, and thereafter made numerous false statements to Chicago Police Dept. officers."

While all 16 previous counts again Jussie were dropped, will he be just as lucky this time around?

Prosocutor Webb says that the new charges -- pared down from 16 to 6 -- were re-filed "in the interest of justice."

