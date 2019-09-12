Another one for DJ Khaled

It's another one on the way for DJ Khaled! He's going to be a Dad again!

He shared the excited news on socials...

This is the 2nd child for he and his fiance Nicole Tuck. Their son Ashad will be 3 in October.

And yes, if you listen to the video you hear him say it's a boy ("Ashad look at your brother")

Congrats to DJ Khaled and his whole family!