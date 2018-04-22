Archie Performed at Coachella?! YES!!! Find Out With Who!

RIVERDALE INVADED COACHELLA IN THE MOST AMAZING WAY!!!

KJ Apa (aka Archie Andrews from Riverdale) has done some collabs with his friend Shawn Mendes, and has made it known he is a skilled guitarist, so when he posted this on his socials, we just ASSUMED he was going to see Kygo perform at Coachella this past Friday:

Turns out Archie-kins actually took the stage with Kygo!!

Take a look:

Crazy. A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

Awesome right?!

Here's some video taken by a concert-goer:

Sound like Kygo was the artist to see!

Ariana Grande also dropped in during his set to sing her new single AND he closed with a tribute to Avicii. Click the links below to see them:

