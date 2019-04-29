Ariana Grande Added to BBMA Performer List!

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards are this coming Wednesday, May 1st and the performer list seems to get more amazing each day...like today adding:

Yes!! Ariana Grande!

As of now, this is the current performer list:

Taylor Swift with Brendon Urie (who are opening the show) , BTS featuring Halsey, Ciara, Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Daigle, Dan + Shay, Halsey, Jonas Brothers, Tori Kelly, Khalid, Madonna and Maluma, Panic! at the Disco and Mariah Carey (who is getting the Icon Award).

Pretty good stuff right?

Stay logged on to B96.com and all of our socials @B96Chicago to watch the show live with us Wednesday!