Ariana Grande Gets A Tattoo In Rememberance of the Manchester Victims

This past week the city marked the one-year anniversary of the terror attack at Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena concert where 22 people died.

Definitely a tragic event that not only changed the lives of all concert-goers but especially Ariana herself as she posted online:

thinking of you all today and every day -- I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 22, 2018

To pay tribute to her fans that were killed she got this sweet tattoo:

forever ☁️ A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

At first glance (well at least for me! lol), you might wonder what it is..

It's a bee!

The worker bee is an important historical symbol for the city of Manchester and can be seen throughout it.

Several of her fans have followed suit with the same tattoo. PS- If you watch the end of the "No Tears Left To Cry" video you can see a bee flying off at the very end!