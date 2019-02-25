Ariana Grande Makes Request for Attending her Show
Headed to the Sweetener World Tour? Read this ASAP!
Ariana Grande's Sweetener World tour kicks off in less than 3 weeks! As Ari is getting ready...she wants her Arianators to do the same!
dear sweetener / thank u next tour audience friends, --✉️ we’re sending out emails soon encouraging you to order a clear bag to bring your things into the venues as security is going to be very precise and smooth but for sure super strict. they’re super cheap and simple but having them ahead of time will for sure help things go as smooth as possible so if you see this in your emails please don’t ignore it! my team n i appreciate it very much! p.s. any clear bags within a certain size (all info will be in the ✉️) are totally fine to bring if you already have your own, i just wanted to make sure you saw these and knew about all this ahead of time so everything can go as smoothly and safely as possible. love you. thank you!
Obviously, if you don't have one or can't afford to buy one you can still go to the show as planned. It's pretty crystal clear that they will be going thru bags, even the clear ones so be prepared and arrive early to allow for time for that.
Safety is no joke and it's sad that it has to be done - but can't be mad that they want us all to be safe.
Did you get an e-mail?