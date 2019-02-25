Ariana Grande Makes Request for Attending her Show

Ariana Grande's Sweetener World tour kicks off in less than 3 weeks! As Ari is getting ready...she wants her Arianators to do the same!

Obviously, if you don't have one or can't afford to buy one you can still go to the show as planned. It's pretty crystal clear that they will be going thru bags, even the clear ones so be prepared and arrive early to allow for time for that.

Safety is no joke and it's sad that it has to be done - but can't be mad that they want us all to be safe.

Did you get an e-mail?