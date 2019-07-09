Ariana Grande's Dog Is A Model?

It's not a first for Ariana Grande to be on the cover of a magazine, but for her dog Toulouse? FIRST!

LOL!

Of course we're referring to her caption of her post of the August 2019 cover of Vogue in which she's on!

Shot by the iconic Annie Leibovitz, inside Ariana talks about her struggle with grief and growing up in the public eye.

Ari has been pretty upfront with her fans about her broken heart and PTSD. What's different about this interview is she talks about what steps she's incorporated to heal in to her daily life and crazy schedule. A super honest thing to share <3

Plus her friend Miley Cyrus even chimed in to talk about the aftermath of that night in Machester:

"Ariana’s an open book. She has always shared her experiences with this beautiful blend of reality and the fantasy that pop culture requires. But holding her in my arms that night and feeling her shake from the loss of lives, literally feeling her heart pounding against mine—when you can let down the personas and cry with the rest of the world, it’s unifying. It’s a reminder that music can be our greatest healer.”

Ari & Toulouse in Vogue is on-stands Friday an online today! See the full interview her: Vogue 2019