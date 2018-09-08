Ariana Grande's Response to Mac Miller's Passing

The unexpected passing of Mac Miller yesterday still has most of us in shock...and while they've been broken-up "officially" for almost 6 months (and she's moved on and engaged to someone else), people were wondering if Ariana Grande had a statement to make...and she did...sorta.

Ariana posted this pic on her instagram:

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Sep 8, 2018 at 2:28pm PDT

Mac had battled addition for a while and sadly misconstrude fans were blaming Ari for this...much like they did for his DUI crash right after their break-up, stating if she had stayed with him none of this would be happening....which is why she turned commenting off for the pic. She also did not post a caption.

The couple dated for 2-years, and while many said it had been over for a year, they didn't announce their split until April 2018.

I love her so much A post shared by Mac Miller (@macmillerig) on Jul 21, 2017 at 11:01pm PDT

Mac said in an interview that he wished Ariana well (on her engagement in June) and seemed genuinely happy for her and said about their relationship:

“I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it’s that simple.”

The loss of Mac is so tragic, but to blame anyone else for his passing - especially someone who cared for him - is not ok.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or depression and you need help (or advice) call this confidential toll free number: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)