Arianators get ready for Thank U, Next the perfume

New album, world wide tour...and now new products?! Where does Ariana Grande find the time!

According to TMZ, Ari is looking to start another line of perfume after her anthem, "Thank U, Next".

The line (Ariana Grande: Thank U, Next) would also include shower gels, body scrubs, lotions, etc.

On top of that, she's also filed to trademark her name, "Ariana Grande" and "Ariana Army" - not Arianators?

So what does all that mean? Ari is taking over the world for real in 2019 :p

For a peek at her trademark request, and more on her upcoming products click here: Ariana Grande: Thank U, Next