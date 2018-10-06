ATTN HELLO KITTY LOVERS! She's coming to town!

Calling all Hello Kitty lovers! The Hello Kitty Cafe truck is making 2 stops in the area!

So what exactly is the HK Cafe Truck?

A traveling truck of all things KITTY!!!

This truck that travels from state-to-state is filled with tons of Hello Kitty gear (plush toys, keychains, t-shirts, etc), Hello Kitty treats (mini pies, cookies, etc) and more!

The 2 scheduled stops are next Saturday, October 13th at Old Orchard Mall : Hello Kitty Cafe in Skokie AND in Naperville the following Saturday, October 20th at Main Street Promenade: Hello Kitty Cafe in Naperville.

All the merch and treats are "while supplies last" but if you truly live for Hello Kitty, the truck makes stops all over the U.S. so you could def plan a quick road trip!

For a list of all schedule dates of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck click here: HK Cafe Truck Dates

Just like the iconic Oscar Meyer Weiner mobile, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is hard not to miss: