Austin Mahone on the Cover of Vogue!
Mahomie overload! Check out Austin on the cover of Vogue here!
May 26, 2018
It's a good week to be Austin Mahone!
Aside from getting ready for his tour in Japan...he's on the cover of a magazine!
Check him out on the cover of Mexican Vogue:
So honored to be on the cover of @voguemexico --⚽️---- Te amo Mexico! #Voguehombre
A post shared by Austin Mahone (@austinmahone) on
Pretty cool right?
Austin and his fellow cover men are all wearing Dolce & Gabbana. And this isn't the first time we've seen him reppin D&G! He walked the runway for them for their 2017 Spring collection (where he also sand) and their Fall 2018 line!
Here's a reminder in case you forgot: