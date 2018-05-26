Austin Mahone on the Cover of Vogue!

It's a good week to be Austin Mahone!

Aside from getting ready for his tour in Japan...he's on the cover of a magazine!

Check him out on the cover of Mexican Vogue:

Pretty cool right?

Austin and his fellow cover men are all wearing Dolce & Gabbana. And this isn't the first time we've seen him reppin D&G! He walked the runway for them for their 2017 Spring collection (where he also sand) and their Fall 2018 line!

Here's a reminder in case you forgot:

Video of Austin Mahone Being a model at Dolce&amp;Gabbana Men&#039;s Fashion show