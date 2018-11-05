The B96 9 Most Wanted : Ariana Monday
High Ponies, tall boots and soulful sounds...tonight's countdown had a double dose of Ariana Grande
November 5, 2018
She was the name on everyone's lips this past weekend (ahem, Thank U, Next) and clearly starting your week!
Cheers to the #Arianators for getting their girl on tonight's countdown more than once! See it below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/05/18
9- Loud Luxury "Body"
8- Benny Blanco, Khalid and Halsey "Eastside"
7- Post Malone "Better Now"
6- Shawn Mendes and Zedd "Lost in Japan"
5- Ariana Grande "God is a Woman"
4- Halsey "Without Me"
3- Juice Wrld "Lucid Dreams"
2- Ariana Grande "Breathin"
1- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"