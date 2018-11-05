The B96 9 Most Wanted : Ariana Monday

She was the name on everyone's lips this past weekend (ahem, Thank U, Next) and clearly starting your week!

Cheers to the #Arianators for getting their girl on tonight's countdown more than once! See it below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/05/18

9- Loud Luxury "Body"

8- Benny Blanco, Khalid and Halsey "Eastside"

7- Post Malone "Better Now"

6- Shawn Mendes and Zedd "Lost in Japan"

5- Ariana Grande "God is a Woman"

4- Halsey "Without Me"

3- Juice Wrld "Lucid Dreams"

2- Ariana Grande "Breathin"

1- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"