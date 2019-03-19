The B96 9 Most Wanted: Arianator Takeover
Arianators were voting like crazy! See how many of her songs made the countdown!
March 19, 2019
Is it the excitement over the start of the Sweetener World Tour? Or just mad love for Ari? The Arianators came thru hard tonight for their girl!
Check out the full countdown below based on your votes!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 03/19/19:
9- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"
8- Benny Blanco, Khalid and Halsey "Eastside"
7- Ariana Grande "Break up with your girlfriend I'm bored"
6- Why Don't We "8 Letters"
5- Post Malone "Wow"
4- Cardi B and Bruno Mars "Please Me"
3- Khalid "Better"
2- Ava Max "Sweet But Psycho"
1- Ariana Grande "7 Rings"