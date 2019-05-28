The B96 9 Most Wanted : Bad guy? Hot guys? All guys?!
You were showin love to all the guys tonight! See the full countdown here!
May 28, 2019
Hot guys, a bad buy and so many guys from the Summerbash! Tonight's countdown had you showin mad love to the guys! So which lucky guy made it to #1?
See the full countdown below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 05/28/19:
9- Ariana Grande "Break-p with your girlfriend"
8- Panic! At the Disco "Hey Love Ma, I Made it"
7- Sam Smith and Normani "Dancing with a Stranger"
6- Post Malone "Wow"
5- Billie Ellish "Bad Guy"
4- Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry "Con Calma"
3- Shawn Mendes "If I Can't Have You"
2- Jonas Brothers "Sucker"
1- Lil Nas X "Old Town Road"