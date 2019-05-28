The B96 9 Most Wanted : Bad guy? Hot guys? All guys?!

You were showin love to all the guys tonight! See the full countdown here!

May 28, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

Hot guys, a bad buy and so many guys from the Summerbash! Tonight's countdown had you showin mad love to the guys! So which lucky guy made it to #1?

See the full countdown below!


      The B96 9 Most Wanted for 05/28/19:

9- Ariana Grande "Break-p with your girlfriend"

8- Panic! At the Disco "Hey Love Ma, I Made it"

7- Sam Smith and Normani "Dancing with a Stranger"

6- Post Malone "Wow"

5- Billie Ellish "Bad Guy"

4- Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry "Con Calma"

3- Shawn Mendes "If I Can't Have You"

2- Jonas Brothers "Sucker"

1- Lil Nas X "Old Town Road"

