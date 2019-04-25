The B96 9 Most Wanted: #BTSArmy coming in strong tonight!
Were all their votes enought to make BTS #1? Find out here!
April 25, 2019
Tonight's 9 Most Wanted had some serious movement thanks to the #BTSArmy ! So does that mean their hardwork landed the boys in the top spot? See below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 04/25/19:
9- Ariana Grande "Break up with your girlfriend"
8- CNCO "Pretend"
7- Ava Max "Sweet but psycho"
6- Ally Brook and Tyga "Low key"
5- Sam Smith and Normani "Dancing with a stranger"
4- Lil Nas X "Old Town Road"
3- Ariana Grande "7 Rings"
2- BTS and Halsey "Boy with Luv"
1- Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry and Snow "Con calma"