B96 9 Most Wanted: Calling All the Boys!
Where the ladies on the countdown tonight? You were voting some kinda way! See the full countdown here!
February 6, 2020
With Valentine's Day so close ya'll def had love on the brain tonight making your votes for the 9 Most Wanted! Boys, boys, boys and love! So who did you vote in to the top spot? Check out the countdown below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 02/06/20
9- The Weekend "Heartless"
8- Travis Scott "Highest in the Room"
7- Arizona Zervas "Roxanne"
6- Maroon 5 "Memories"
5- Jonas Brothers "What A Man Gotta Do"
4- Blackbear "Hot Girl Bummer"
3- Justin Bieber "Yummy"
2- Post Malone "Circles"
1- Tones and I "Dance Monkey"