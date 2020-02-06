B96 9 Most Wanted: Calling All the Boys!

With Valentine's Day so close ya'll def had love on the brain tonight making your votes for the 9 Most Wanted! Boys, boys, boys and love! So who did you vote in to the top spot? Check out the countdown below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 02/06/20

9- The Weekend "Heartless"

8- Travis Scott "Highest in the Room"

7- Arizona Zervas "Roxanne"

6- Maroon 5 "Memories"

5- Jonas Brothers "What A Man Gotta Do"

4- Blackbear "Hot Girl Bummer"

3- Justin Bieber "Yummy"

2- Post Malone "Circles"

1- Tones and I "Dance Monkey"