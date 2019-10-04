The B96 9 Most Wanted: Camila! Camila!
Your TGIF countdown has Camila 2x's! See the full countdown here!
October 4, 2019
Tonight's 9 Most Wanted def has a TGIF feel...and that includes Pepsi Jinglebash artist Camila Cabello on the countdown twice!
See who else joined her thanks to your votes below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 10/04/19:
9- Post Malone and Young Thug "Goodbyes"
8- Camila Cabello "Liar"
7- Lewis Capaldi "Someone You Loved"
6- Lizzo "Good as Hell"
5- Khalid "Talk"
4- Why Don't We "What Am I"
3- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello "Senorita"
2- Lil Tecca "Ran$om"
1- Ed Sheeran and Khalid "Beautiful People"