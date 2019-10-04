The B96 9 Most Wanted: Camila! Camila!

Your TGIF countdown has Camila 2x's! See the full countdown here!

October 4, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Tonight's 9 Most Wanted def has a TGIF feel...and that includes Pepsi Jinglebash artist Camila Cabello on the countdown twice!

See who else joined her thanks to your votes below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 10/04/19:

9- Post Malone and Young Thug "Goodbyes"

8- Camila Cabello "Liar"

7- Lewis Capaldi "Someone You Loved"

6- Lizzo "Good as Hell"

5- Khalid "Talk"

4- Why Don't We "What Am I"

3- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello "Senorita"

2- Lil Tecca "Ran$om"

1- Ed Sheeran and Khalid "Beautiful People"

