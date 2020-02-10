B96 9 Most Wanted : Camilizers Came Thru!

What a great way to end a Monday...by hearing all your fave songs! Camilizers have been voting hard for their girl to get "My Oh My" on the countdown and tonight they finally did it!

So is Camila Cabello #1?

See the full countdown below based on your votes!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 02/10/20

9- The Weeknd "Heartless"

8- Billie Eilish "Everything I Wanted"

7- Arizona Zervas "Roxanne"

6- Travis Scott "Highest in the Room"

5- Black Eye Peas and J Balvin "Ritmo"

4- Camila Cabello and Da Baby "My Oh My"

3- Harry Styles "Adore You"

2- Jonas Brothers "What A Man Gotta Do"

1- Dua Lipa "Don't Start Now"