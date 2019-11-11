The B96 9 Most Wanted : Camilizers Represent!
Pepsi Jinglebash artist Camila Cabello had so many votes for tonight's countdown! Is she #1? See here!
November 11, 2019
Today's snow must've really put you in a Pepsi Jinglebash mood! The votes were pouring in for JB artist Camila Cabello! Did the Camilizers get enough in to land her at #1? (Even tho she's sooo #1 in our hearts always)
See the full countdown below thanks to your votes!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/11/19:
9- Jonas Brothers "Only Human"
8- Camila Cabello "Liar"
7- Lizzo "Good as Hell"
6- Why Don't We "What Am I"
5- Ed Sheeran and Khalid "Beautiful People"
4- Maroon 5 "Memories"
3- Dua Lipa "Don't Start Now"
2- Post Malone "Circles"
1- Dan & Shay and Justin Bieber "10,000 Hours"