The B96 9 Most Wanted : Camilizers Represent!

Today's snow must've really put you in a Pepsi Jinglebash mood! The votes were pouring in for JB artist Camila Cabello! Did the Camilizers get enough in to land her at #1? (Even tho she's sooo #1 in our hearts always)

See the full countdown below thanks to your votes!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/11/19:

9- Jonas Brothers "Only Human"

8- Camila Cabello "Liar"

7- Lizzo "Good as Hell"

6- Why Don't We "What Am I"

5- Ed Sheeran and Khalid "Beautiful People"

4- Maroon 5 "Memories"

3- Dua Lipa "Don't Start Now"

2- Post Malone "Circles"

1- Dan & Shay and Justin Bieber "10,000 Hours"