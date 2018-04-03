The B96 9 Most Wanted : #Camilizers Take Charge

It’s def the year of Camila…and her night on the 9 Most Wanted! Check out tonight’s countdown based on your votes!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 04/03/18:

9- G Eazy and Halsey “Him and I”

8- Bazzi “Mine”

7- Post Malone “Psycho”

6- The Weekend and Kendrick Lamar “Pray for Me”

5- Taylor Swift “Delicate”

4- Drake “God’s Plan”

3- Bebe Rexha and FGL “Meant to Be”

2- Bruno Mars and Cardi B “Finess”

1- Camila Cabello “Never Be The Same”