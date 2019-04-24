The B96 9 Most Wanted: Did Billy Ray and Lil Nas X take down Ari?
What in the Grande?! Did your votes help Ariana hang on to the top spot? See here!
April 24, 2019
Tonight's countdown had you showing mad love for Old Town Road...AND Ariana Grande! So who took the top spot thanks to your votes?
Check out the full countdown below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 04/24/19:
9- Post Malone "Wow"
8- Marshmello and Chvches "Here with me"
7- Ariana Grande "7 Rings"
6- Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
5- Halsey "Without Me"
4- CNCO "Pretend"
3- The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer "Who do you love?"
2- Jonas Brothers "Sucker"
1- Ariana Grande "Break up with your girlfriend I'm bored"