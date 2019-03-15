The B96 9 Most Wanted: Double Post Malone

TGIF means twice the Post Malone on the 9 Most Wanted thanks to your votes! See who else joins him here!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 03/15/19:

9- Ariana Grande "7 Rings"

8- Khalid "Better"

7- Travis Scott "Sicko Mode"

6- Why Don't We "8 Letters"

5- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"

4- Ariana Grande "Break up with your girlfriend I'm bored"

3- Halsey "Without Me"

2- The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer "Who Do You Love"

1- Post Malone "Wow"