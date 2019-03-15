The B96 9 Most Wanted: Double Post Malone

Your votes got Posty on the countdown twice! See the full list here!

March 15, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz
Post Malone behind the scenes before his Bud Light Dive Bar Tour show in Nashville at Footsies Dive Bar on March 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

© Rich Fury/Getty Images

Categories: 
Random Stuff
Chicago
Features

TGIF means twice the Post Malone on the 9 Most Wanted thanks to your votes! See who else joins him here!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 03/15/19:

9- Ariana Grande "7 Rings"

8- Khalid "Better"

7- Travis Scott "Sicko Mode"

6- Why Don't We "8 Letters"

5- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"

4- Ariana Grande "Break up with your girlfriend I'm bored"

3- Halsey "Without Me"

2- The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer "Who Do You Love"

1- Post Malone "Wow"

Tags: 
Chicago
9 Most Wanted
Post Malone
03/15/19

School, Church & Daycare Closings