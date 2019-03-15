The B96 9 Most Wanted: Double Post Malone
March 15, 2019
TGIF means twice the Post Malone on the 9 Most Wanted thanks to your votes! See who else joins him here!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 03/15/19:
9- Ariana Grande "7 Rings"
8- Khalid "Better"
7- Travis Scott "Sicko Mode"
6- Why Don't We "8 Letters"
5- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"
4- Ariana Grande "Break up with your girlfriend I'm bored"
3- Halsey "Without Me"
2- The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer "Who Do You Love"
1- Post Malone "Wow"