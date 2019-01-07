The B96 9 Most Wanted : Dynamic Duos in 2019
Tonight's countdown was all about the duos! So which one was #1? See here!
January 7, 2019
Tonight's countdown was all about the duos! So which one was #1 thanks to your votes? See the full countdown below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 01/07/19
9- Silk City and Dua Lipa "Electricity"
8- Travis Scott "Sicko Mode"
7- DJ Snake, Cardi B, Selena Gomez and Ozuna "Taki Taki"
6- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"
5- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"
4- Ellie Goulding. Diplo and Swae Lee "Close to Me"
3- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"
2- Benny Blano, Khalid and Halsey "Eastside"
1- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"