The B96 9 Most Wanted : Dynamic Duos in 2019

Tonight's countdown was all about the duos! So which one was #1 thanks to your votes? See the full countdown below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 01/07/19

9- Silk City and Dua Lipa "Electricity"

8- Travis Scott "Sicko Mode"

7- DJ Snake, Cardi B, Selena Gomez and Ozuna "Taki Taki"

6- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"

5- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"

4- Ellie Goulding. Diplo and Swae Lee "Close to Me"

3- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"

2- Benny Blano, Khalid and Halsey "Eastside"

1- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"