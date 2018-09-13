The B96 9 Most Wanted : Dynamic Duos for the Win

September 13, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
DJ Khaled and Sean "Diddy" Combs at Fox's "The Four: Battle for Stardom" Season 2 red carpet at CBS Radford Studios on May 30, 2018 in Studio City, California. / Justin Bieber performs at Allstate Arena on Friday, April 22, 2016 in Rosemont, Ill. / Quavo

© PictureGroup / Sipa USA / 1 - Sipa USA / TNS

Normani and Khalid? DJ Khaled and Bieber? Which super duo nabbed the top spot in tonight's 9 Most Wanted? Check out the full countdown below:

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 09/13/18:

9- Cardi B and Bad Bunny "I Like It Like That"

8- Selena Gomez "Back to You"

7- Khalid and Normani "Love Lies"

6- Juice Wrld "Lucid Dreams"

5- Kygo and Miguel "Remind Me to Forget"

4- Post Malone "Better Now"

3- DJ Khalid and Justin Bieber "No Brainer"

2- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"

1- Drake "In My Feelings"

