The B96 9 Most Wanted : Dynamic Duos for the Win
Normani and Khalid? DJ Khaled and Bieber? Which super duo nabbed the top spot? Find out here!
September 13, 2018
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 09/13/18:
9- Cardi B and Bad Bunny "I Like It Like That"
8- Selena Gomez "Back to You"
7- Khalid and Normani "Love Lies"
6- Juice Wrld "Lucid Dreams"
5- Kygo and Miguel "Remind Me to Forget"
4- Post Malone "Better Now"
3- DJ Khalid and Justin Bieber "No Brainer"
2- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"
1- Drake "In My Feelings"