The B96 9 Most Wanted: Fall in love in tonight's countdown

Two days before Halloween and ain't nothin but love on tonight's 9 Most Wanted!

Falling in love, falling out of love, loving you enought to walk away - pretty heavy stuff! :p

Check out the songs you voted in below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 10/29/18

9- Maroon 5 and Cardi B "Girls LIke You"

8- Benny Blanco, Khalid and Halsey "Eastside"

7- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"

6- Shawn Mendes and Zedd "Lost in Japan"

5- Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"

4- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"

3- Ariana Grande "God is a Woman"

2- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"

1- Halsey "Without Me"