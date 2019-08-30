The B96 9 Most Wanted: Friyay = a new #1

So much excitement going in to the long Labor Day weekend that everyone came out to vote tonight in the 9 Most Wanted! This perfect weekend soundtrack also comes complete with a new #1! See who it is below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 08/30/19:

9- Shawn Mendes "If I Can't Have You"

8- Post Malone "Circles"

7- Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber "I Don't Care"

6- Taylor Swift "Lover"

5- Billie Eilish "Bad Guy"

4- Ariana Grande and Social House "Boyfriend"

3- Lizzo "Truth Hurts"

2- Why Don't We "What Am I"

1- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello "Senorita"