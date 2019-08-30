The B96 9 Most Wanted: Friyay = a new #1
She 100% is not #1 again. Find out who took Lizzo's spot here!
August 30, 2019
So much excitement going in to the long Labor Day weekend that everyone came out to vote tonight in the 9 Most Wanted! This perfect weekend soundtrack also comes complete with a new #1! See who it is below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 08/30/19:
9- Shawn Mendes "If I Can't Have You"
8- Post Malone "Circles"
7- Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber "I Don't Care"
6- Taylor Swift "Lover"
5- Billie Eilish "Bad Guy"
4- Ariana Grande and Social House "Boyfriend"
3- Lizzo "Truth Hurts"
2- Why Don't We "What Am I"
1- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello "Senorita"