The B96 9 Most Wanted: A Good Day to be Marshmello and Bastille
November 7, 2018
Marshemello and Bastille started their day performing on Good Morning America, and ended it on the top of the 9 Most Wanted? Who could be "Happier"? :p
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/07/18:
9- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"
8- NF "Lie"
7- Loud Luxury "Body"
6- Why Don't We "8 Letters"
5- Post Malone "Better Now"
4- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"
3- Khalid and Normani "Love Lies"
2- Ariana Grande "Breathin"
1- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"