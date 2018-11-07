The B96 9 Most Wanted: A Good Day to be Marshmello and Bastille

November 7, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
Marshmello attends Victoria's Secret PINK And Marshmello Team Up For 'PINK Loves Chicago' event on September 22, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

© Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Marshemello and Bastille started their day performing on Good Morning America, and ended it on the top of the 9 Most Wanted? Who could be "Happier"? :p

See the full countdown here:

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/07/18:

9- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"

8- NF "Lie"

7- Loud Luxury "Body"

6- Why Don't We "8 Letters"

5- Post Malone "Better Now"

4- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"

3- Khalid and Normani "Love Lies"

2- Ariana Grande "Breathin"

1- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"

