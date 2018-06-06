The B96 9 Most Wanted : A Good Night To Be Bazzi!
Summerbash artist Bazzi killed it tonight in the 9 Most Wanted! See the full countdown here!
June 6, 2018
Summerbash artist Bazzi killed it tonight in the 9 Most Wanted!
Check out the full countdown below:
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 06/06/18:
9- Maroon 5 "Wait"
8- Drake "Nice for What"
7- Camila Cabello "Never Be The Same"
6- Shawn Mendes "In My Blood"
5- Marshmello and Anne Marie "Friends"
4- Post Malone "Psycho"
3- Lauv "I LIke Me Better"
2- Taylor Swift "Delicate
1- Bazzi "Mine"