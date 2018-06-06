The B96 9 Most Wanted : A Good Night To Be Bazzi!

Summerbash artist Bazzi killed it tonight in the 9 Most Wanted!

Check out the full countdown below:

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 06/06/18:

9- Maroon 5 "Wait"

8- Drake "Nice for What"

7- Camila Cabello "Never Be The Same"

6- Shawn Mendes "In My Blood"

5- Marshmello and Anne Marie "Friends"

4- Post Malone "Psycho"

3- Lauv "I LIke Me Better"

2- Taylor Swift "Delicate

1- Bazzi "Mine"