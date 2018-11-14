The B96 9 Most Wanted : Halsey Can't Be Beat
No competition tonight for Halsey in the 9 Most Wanted! See the full list here!
November 14, 2018
Man! Halsey is the def "It girl,"right now, and she dominated the 9 Most Wanted AGAIN tonight!
So who's gaining on her? Check out the full list below based on your votes!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/14/18
9- Ariana Grande "Breathin"
8- NF "Lie"
7- Loud Luxury "Body"
6- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"
5- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"
4- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"
3- Why Don't We "8 Letters"
2- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"
1- Halsey "Without Me"