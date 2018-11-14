The B96 9 Most Wanted : Halsey Can't Be Beat

Man! Halsey is the def "It girl,"right now, and she dominated the 9 Most Wanted AGAIN tonight!

So who's gaining on her? Check out the full list below based on your votes!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/14/18

9- Ariana Grande "Breathin"

Video of Ariana Grande - breathin

8- NF "Lie"

Video of NF - Lie (Video)

7- Loud Luxury "Body"

Video of Loud Luxury feat. brando - Body (Official Music Video)

6- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"

Video of Post Malone, Swae Lee - Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

5- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"

Video of Bazzi feat. Camila - Beautiful (Official Video)

4- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"

Video of Marshmello ft. Bastille - Happier (Official Music Video)

3- Why Don't We "8 Letters"

Video of 8 Letters - Why Don&#039;t We [Official Music Video]

2- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"

Video of Panic! At The Disco: High Hopes [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

1- Halsey "Without Me"