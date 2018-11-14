The B96 9 Most Wanted : Halsey Can't Be Beat

No competition tonight for Halsey in the 9 Most Wanted! See the full list here!

November 14, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
Halsey arrives at the "Teen Titans Go! To The Movies" Los Angeles Premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, CA on Sunday,

© Sipa USA

Categories: 
Random Stuff
Chicago
Features

Man! Halsey is the def "It girl,"right now, and she dominated the 9 Most Wanted AGAIN tonight!

So who's gaining on her? Check out the full list below based on your votes!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/14/18

9- Ariana Grande "Breathin"

8- NF "Lie"

7- Loud Luxury "Body"

6- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"

5- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"

4- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"

3- Why Don't We "8 Letters"

2- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"

1- Halsey "Without Me"

 

Tags: 
Chicago
countdown
9 Most Wanted
halsey
11/14/18