The B96 9 Most Wanted : Halsey is unstoppable!

Halsey not only popped up on tonight’s 9 Most Wanted twice…but she’s also unstoppable at #1! See who’s gaining on her in the countdown below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 10/31/18

9- 5 Seconds of Summer “Youngblood”

8- Benny Blanco, Khalid and Halsey “Eastside”

7- Cardi B and Bad Bunng “I Like It”

6- Bazzi and Camila Cabello “Beautiful”

5- Juice WRLD “Lucid Dreams”

4- Khalid and Normani “Love Lies”

3- Shawn Mendes and Zedd “Lost in Japan”

2- Ariana Grande “Breathin”

1- Halsey “Without Me”