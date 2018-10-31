The B96 9 Most Wanted : Halsey is unstoppable!
You voted Halsey in twice in tonight's countdown...but is she #1?
October 31, 2018
Halsey not only popped up on tonight’s 9 Most Wanted twice…but she’s also unstoppable at #1! See who’s gaining on her in the countdown below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 10/31/18
9- 5 Seconds of Summer “Youngblood”
8- Benny Blanco, Khalid and Halsey “Eastside”
7- Cardi B and Bad Bunng “I Like It”
6- Bazzi and Camila Cabello “Beautiful”
5- Juice WRLD “Lucid Dreams”
4- Khalid and Normani “Love Lies”
3- Shawn Mendes and Zedd “Lost in Japan”
2- Ariana Grande “Breathin”
1- Halsey “Without Me”