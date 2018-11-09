The B96 9 Most Wanted: High Hopes for a great weekend!

Panic! At the Disco has been all over the 9 Most Wanted all week, but tonight you were voting to make it #1! So was it?

Find out below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/09/18:

9- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"

8- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"

7- Loud Luxury "Body"

6- Shawn Mendes and Zedd "Lost in Japan"

5- Juice Wrld "Lucid Dreams"

4- Calvin Harris and Sam Smith "Promises"

3- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"

2- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"

1- Ariana Grande "Breathin"