The B96 9 Most Wanted: High Hopes for a great weekend!
Panic! At the Disco is back with a vengeance on the 9 Most Wanted!
November 9, 2018
Panic! At the Disco has been all over the 9 Most Wanted all week, but tonight you were voting to make it #1! So was it?
Find out below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/09/18:
9- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"
8- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"
7- Loud Luxury "Body"
6- Shawn Mendes and Zedd "Lost in Japan"
5- Juice Wrld "Lucid Dreams"
4- Calvin Harris and Sam Smith "Promises"
3- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"
2- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"
1- Ariana Grande "Breathin"