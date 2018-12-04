The B96 9 Most Wanted : Jinglebash EVERYWHERE!

The Pepsi Jinglebash is 4 days away and tonight's 9 Most Wanted didn't go more than 2 songs without running in to part of our line-up! I guess that means you're excited as we are! See the full countdown based on your votes below!

The B96 Most Wanted for 12/04/18

9- Post Malone "Better Now"

8- Silk City and Dua Lipa "Electricity"

7- Loud Luxury "Body"

6- Why Don't We "8 Letters"

5- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"

4- Halsey "Without Me"

3- DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna "Taki Taki"

2- Ariana Grande "Thank U, Next"

1- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"