The B96 9 Most Wanted : Jinglebash EVERYWHERE!
4 days til the Jinglebash and tonight's countdown is like a mini-show!
December 4, 2018
The Pepsi Jinglebash is 4 days away and tonight's 9 Most Wanted didn't go more than 2 songs without running in to part of our line-up! I guess that means you're excited as we are! See the full countdown based on your votes below!
The B96 Most Wanted for 12/04/18
9- Post Malone "Better Now"
8- Silk City and Dua Lipa "Electricity"
7- Loud Luxury "Body"
6- Why Don't We "8 Letters"
5- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"
4- Halsey "Without Me"
3- DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna "Taki Taki"
2- Ariana Grande "Thank U, Next"
1- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"