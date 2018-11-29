The B96 9 Most Wanted: Jinglebash Fever Hits!
Less than 10 days til the bash...and Cardi B, Shawn Mendes & Why Don't We are your picks!
November 29, 2018
Less than 10 days until the Pepsi Jinglebash...and those artists are on your mind so hard! How many #Jinglebash artists do you spy in tonight's 9 Most Wanted? See the list below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/29/18
9- Maroon 5 and Cardi B "Girls Like You"
8- Benny Blanco, Khalid and Halsey "Eastside"
7- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"
6- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"
5- Loud Luxury "Body"
4- Shawn Mendes and Zedd "Lost in Japan"
3- Bad Bunny and Drake "MIA"
2- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"
1- Why Don't We "8 Letters"