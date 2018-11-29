The B96 9 Most Wanted: Jinglebash Fever Hits!

Less than 10 days until the Pepsi Jinglebash...and those artists are on your mind so hard! How many #Jinglebash artists do you spy in tonight's 9 Most Wanted? See the list below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/29/18

9- Maroon 5 and Cardi B "Girls Like You"

8- Benny Blanco, Khalid and Halsey "Eastside"

7- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"

6- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"

5- Loud Luxury "Body"

4- Shawn Mendes and Zedd "Lost in Japan"

3- Bad Bunny and Drake "MIA"

2- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"

1- Why Don't We "8 Letters"