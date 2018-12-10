The B96 9 Most Wanted: Jinglebash Flashbacks
Limelights & Camilizers were still feeling the love from Saturday! Did one make it to the top? See here!
December 10, 2018
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 12/10/18:
9- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"
8- Benny Blanco, Khalid and Halsey "Eastside"
7- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"
6- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"
5- Ariana Grande "Breathin"
4- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"
3- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"
2- Silk City and Dua Lipa "Electricity"
1- Why Don't We "8 Letters"