The B96 9 Most Wanted : Jinglebash Ready
November 16, 2018
Free Ticket Friday must've had you in a mood! So many Pepsi Jinglebash artists in tonight's countdown!
See the full list here:
The B96 9 Most Wanted 11/16/18
9- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"
8- NF "Lie"
7- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"
6- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"
5- Tiesto and Post Malone "Jackie Chan"
4- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"
3- Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"
2- Loud Luxury "Body"
1- Why Don't We "8 Letters"