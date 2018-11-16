The B96 9 Most Wanted : Jinglebash Ready

November 16, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Free Ticket Friday must've had you in a mood! So many Pepsi Jinglebash artists in tonight's countdown!

See the full list here:

The B96 9 Most Wanted 11/16/18

9- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"

8- NF "Lie"

7- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"

6- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"

5- Tiesto and Post Malone "Jackie Chan"

4- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"

3- Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"

2- Loud Luxury "Body"

1- Why Don't We "8 Letters"

 

