The B96 9 Most Wanted : Ladies Takeover
Cardi, Selena, Ariana, Halsey, Camila and more all representin tonight!
January 17, 2019
Ladies night for real! All our fave ladies came thru on the 9 Most Wanted thanks to your votes! Check out the full list below and the lovely lady at #1!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 01/17/19
9- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"
8- Travis Scott "Sicko Mode"
7- Ariana Grande "Thank u, next"
6- Ava Max "Sweet but Psycho"
5- Silk City and Dua Lipa "Electricity"
4- Khalid "Better"
3- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"
2- DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna "Taki Taki"
1- Halsey "Without Me"