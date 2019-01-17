The B96 9 Most Wanted : Ladies Takeover

Cardi, Selena, Ariana, Halsey, Camila and more all representin tonight!

January 17, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz
Ladies night for real! All our fave ladies came thru on the 9 Most Wanted thanks to your votes! Check out the full list below and the lovely lady at #1!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 01/17/19

9- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"

8- Travis Scott "Sicko Mode"

7- Ariana Grande "Thank u, next"

6- Ava Max "Sweet but Psycho"

5- Silk City and Dua Lipa "Electricity"

4- Khalid "Better"

3- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"

2- DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna "Taki Taki"

1- Halsey "Without Me"

