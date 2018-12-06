The B96 9 Most Wanted : Limelights Come Thru!

It's the eve of the eve of the Pepsi Jinglebash! Tonight's countdown had the Limelights coming thru to support their boys! How about the other Jinglebash artists?

Find out below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 12/06/18:

9- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"

8- Khalid "Better"

7- Ariana Grande "Thank U, Next"

6- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"

5- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"

4- Benny Blanco, Khalid and Halsey "Eastside"

3- Khalid and Normani "Love Lies"

2- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"

1- Why Don't We "8 Letters"