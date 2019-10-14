The B96 9 Most Wanted : Limelights Monday So Hard
The votes were pouring in for What Am I! Was it enought for #1? See here!
October 14, 2019
Was it the joy of an extra day for the weekend? Or just extreme Why Don't We love that had more than usual votes pouring in for What Am I ? Was it enough to finally land the guys at #1 in tonight's 9 Most Wanted? Find out below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 10/14/19
9- Shaed "Trampoline"
8- NF "Time"
7- Jonas Brothers "Only Human"
6- Lil Tecca "Ran$om"
5- Taylor Swift "Lover"
4- Lizzo "Truth Hurts"
3- Normani "Motivation"
2- Post Malone "Circles"
1- Why Don't We "What Am I"