The B96 9 Most Wanted : Mas Ariana Grande!
January 10, 2019
Arianators come thru! Two songs tonight in the 9 Most Wanted by Ari! Were either of them #1? See below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 01/10/19
9- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"
8- Khalid "Better"
7- Ariana Grande "Breathin"
6- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"
5- Mashemello and Bastille "Happier"
4- Travis Scott "Sicko Mode"
3- Bad Bunny and Drake "MIA"
2- Ariana Grande "Thank U, Next"
1- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"