The B96 9 Most Wanted: #MendesArmy Represent!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/01/18

9- Post Malone “Better Now”

8- LSD “Thunderclouds”

7- Benny Blaco, Khalid and Halsey “Eastside”

6- Panic! At the Disco “High Hopes”

5- Why Don’t We “8 Letters”

4- Ariana Grande “God is a Woman”

3- Halsey “Without You”

2- Marshmello and Bastille “Happier”

1- Shawn Mendes and Zedd “Lost in Japan”