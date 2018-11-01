The B96 9 Most Wanted: #MendesArmy Represent!
"Lost in Japan" did not get lost heading to the top! See the countdown here!
November 1, 2018
Is this a sign you’re excited for Free Ticket Friday (a chance to win backstage passes to see Shawn at our Jinglebash) ?? Tonight’s 9 Most Wanted is def Mendes Approved!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/01/18
9- Post Malone “Better Now”
8- LSD “Thunderclouds”
7- Benny Blaco, Khalid and Halsey “Eastside”
6- Panic! At the Disco “High Hopes”
5- Why Don’t We “8 Letters”
4- Ariana Grande “God is a Woman”
3- Halsey “Without You”
2- Marshmello and Bastille “Happier”
1- Shawn Mendes and Zedd “Lost in Japan”