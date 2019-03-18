The B96 9 Most Wanted: Monday Jonas Joy!

PERFECT way to kick off the week - with new music from the Jonas Brothers on the 9 Most Wanted! So where did your votes land it? Find out below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 03/18/19:

9- Ava Max "Sweet But Psycho"

8- Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper "Shallow"

7- Ellie Goulding, Swae Lee and Diplo "Close To Me"

6- CNCS "Pretend"

5- Khalid "Better"

4- Sam Smith and Normani "Dancing with a Stranger"

3- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"

2- Ariana Grande "Break up with your girlfriend I'm bored"

1- Jonas Brothers "Sucker"