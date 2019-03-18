The B96 9 Most Wanted: Monday Jonas Joy!
Tonight's 9 Most Wanted welcomed new music from the Jonas Brothers!
March 18, 2019
PERFECT way to kick off the week - with new music from the Jonas Brothers on the 9 Most Wanted! So where did your votes land it? Find out below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 03/18/19:
9- Ava Max "Sweet But Psycho"
8- Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper "Shallow"
7- Ellie Goulding, Swae Lee and Diplo "Close To Me"
6- CNCS "Pretend"
5- Khalid "Better"
4- Sam Smith and Normani "Dancing with a Stranger"
3- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"
2- Ariana Grande "Break up with your girlfriend I'm bored"
1- Jonas Brothers "Sucker"