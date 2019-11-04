The B96 9 Most Wanted: Monday Mood Songs
Mad? In Love? Need cheering up? Tonight's 9 Most Wanted will fix it all!
November 4, 2019
Monday had ya'll feelin some kinda way and tonight's 9 Most Wanted definitely shows it!
Whether you're having a bad day, the best day ever or crushing major - tonight's countdown has something for everyone thanks to your votes!
See the full countdown below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/04/19
9- Lil Nas X "Panini"
8- NF "Time"
7- Jonas Brothers "Only Human"
6- Why Don't We "What Am I"
5- Lizzo "Truth Hurts"
4- Ed Sheeran and Khalid "Beautiful People"
3- Post Malone "Circles"
2- Lil Tecca "Ran$om"
1- Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber "10,000 Hours"