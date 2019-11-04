The B96 9 Most Wanted: Monday Mood Songs

Monday had ya'll feelin some kinda way and tonight's 9 Most Wanted definitely shows it!

Whether you're having a bad day, the best day ever or crushing major - tonight's countdown has something for everyone thanks to your votes!

See the full countdown below!



The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/04/19

9- Lil Nas X "Panini"

8- NF "Time"

7- Jonas Brothers "Only Human"

6- Why Don't We "What Am I"

5- Lizzo "Truth Hurts"

4- Ed Sheeran and Khalid "Beautiful People"

3- Post Malone "Circles"

2- Lil Tecca "Ran$om"

1- Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber "10,000 Hours"