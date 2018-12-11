The B96 9 Most Wanted: A New #1!
Why Don't We was unstoppable...until tonight! See who stole their spot here!
December 11, 2018
Why Don't We were locked solid in the top spot for the full week leading up to the Jinglebash...until tonight!
See who knocked them out of the top spots - based on your votes!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 12/11/18:
9- Halsey "Without Me"
8- Travis Scott "Sicko Mode"
7- Ariana Grande "Breathin"
6- Khalid "Better"
5- Bad Bunny and Drake "MIA"
4- DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna "Taki Taki"
3- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"
2- Ariana Grande "Thank U, Next"
1- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower'