The B96 9 Most Wanted: A New #1!

Why Don't We were locked solid in the top spot for the full week leading up to the Jinglebash...until tonight!

See who knocked them out of the top spots - based on your votes!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 12/11/18:

9- Halsey "Without Me"

8- Travis Scott "Sicko Mode"

7- Ariana Grande "Breathin"

6- Khalid "Better"

5- Bad Bunny and Drake "MIA"

4- DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna "Taki Taki"

3- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"

2- Ariana Grande "Thank U, Next"

1- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower'