The B96 9 Most Wanted : A New #1!
So many votes for this song and it finally made it! See who it is here!
June 20, 2019
So many great new songs on the 9 Most Wanted...but this one has been a long-time coming for the top! See the full countdown below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 06/20/19:
9- Panic! At the Disco "Hey Look Ma, I Made It"
8- Ed Sheeran and Chance the Rapper "Cross Me"
7- Shawn Mendes "If I Can't Have You"
6- Taylor Swift "You Need to Calm Down"
5- Jonas Brothers "Sucker"
4- Post Malone "Wow"
3- Lil Nas X "Old Town Road"
2- Katy Perry "Never Really Over"
1- Billie Eilish "Bad Guy"