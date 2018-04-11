The B96 9 Most Wanted: New Music from Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato

Lovatics Stand-Up! “Not On You” Made Tonight’s 9 Most Wanted!

April 11, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
The song DEF sounds like summer…so with the weather getting warmer we knew you’d be voting for it in tonight’s 9 Most Wanted! Check out what song’s your votes helped make the cut below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 04/11/18:

9- NF “Let You Down”

8- Marshmello and Anne Marie “Friends”

7- Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato “Not On You”

6- Taylor Swift “Delicate”

5- Shawn Mendes “In My Blood”

4- Drake “God’s Plan”

3- The Weekend and Kendrick Lamar “Pray for Me”

2- Camila Cabello “Never Be The Same”

1- Post Malone “Psycho”

