Tonight's 9 Most Wanted welcomed a new #1tonight! New week, new music? See who got it below thanks to your votes!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 10/07/19:

9- Billie Eilish "Bad Guy"

8- NF "Time"

7- Post Malone "Circles"

6- Taylor Swift "Lover"

5- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello "Senorita"

4- Lizzo "Good as Hell"

3- Khalid "Talk"

2- Lil Nas X "Panini"

1- Jonas Brothers "Only Human"