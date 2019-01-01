The B96 9 Most Wanted : New Year, new #1?
2019 is brand spankin new...and so it the song in the top spot tonight! See here!
January 1, 2019
Wishing all of our listeners the best 2019 ever and thank you always for voting for your fave songs in the 9 Most Wanted!
Tonight's #1 is def a good theme for the new year, and while it's been #1 before, it's been a while since it's been back!
Take a look at the full countdown below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 01/01/2019
9- Loud Luxury "Body"
8- Why Don't We "8 Letters"
7- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"
6- Travis Scott "Sicko Mode"
5- Bad Bunny and Drake "MIA"
4- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"
3- Ariana Grande "Thank u, next"
2- Silk City and Dua Lipa "Electricity"
1- Marshemello and Bastille "Happier"