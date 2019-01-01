The B96 9 Most Wanted : New Year, new #1?

Wishing all of our listeners the best 2019 ever and thank you always for voting for your fave songs in the 9 Most Wanted!

Tonight's #1 is def a good theme for the new year, and while it's been #1 before, it's been a while since it's been back!

Take a look at the full countdown below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 01/01/2019

9- Loud Luxury "Body"

8- Why Don't We "8 Letters"

7- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"

6- Travis Scott "Sicko Mode"

5- Bad Bunny and Drake "MIA"

4- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"

3- Ariana Grande "Thank u, next"

2- Silk City and Dua Lipa "Electricity"

1- Marshemello and Bastille "Happier"