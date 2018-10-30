The B96 9 Most Wanted : Pepsi Jinglebash Takeover

With all these backstage pass giveaways you had the Pepsi #Jinglebash on the brain when you were voting for the 9 Most Wanted tonight!

Check out the full countdown here:

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 10/30/18

9- Cardi B and Bad Bunny "I Like It"

8- Tiesto and Post Malone "Jackie Chan"

7- Why Don't We "8 Letters"

6- Post Malone "Better Now"

5- Ariana Grande "Breathin"

4- Halsey "Without Me"

3- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"

2- Shawn Mendes and Zedd "Lost In Japan"

1- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"