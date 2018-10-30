The B96 9 Most Wanted : Pepsi Jinglebash Takeover
Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Why Don't We - Def a Jinglebash vibe!
October 30, 2018
With all these backstage pass giveaways you had the Pepsi #Jinglebash on the brain when you were voting for the 9 Most Wanted tonight!
Check out the full countdown here:
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 10/30/18
9- Cardi B and Bad Bunny "I Like It"
8- Tiesto and Post Malone "Jackie Chan"
7- Why Don't We "8 Letters"
6- Post Malone "Better Now"
5- Ariana Grande "Breathin"
4- Halsey "Without Me"
3- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"
2- Shawn Mendes and Zedd "Lost In Japan"
1- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"