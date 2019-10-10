The B96 9 Most Wanted: Pepsi Jinglebash Takeover
Tonight's countdown was like a mini-Jinglebash! So who was #1? See here!
October 10, 2019
With less than 2 months until the Pepsi Jinglebash - you all had it on your minds tonight! Sooo many artists on the 9 Most Wanted! So was one of them #1? Check out the full list below thanks to your votes!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 10/10/19:
9- Ed Sheeran and Khalid "Beautiful People"
8- Normani "Motivation"
7- Shaed "Trampoline"
6- Why Don't We "What Am I"
5- Lizzo "Good as Hell"
4- Camila Cabello "Liar"
3- Lewis Capaldi "Someone You Loved"
2- Khalid "Talk"
1- Lil Tecca "Ran$om"