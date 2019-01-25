The B96 9 Most Wanted: The Perfect TGIF Soundtrack!

Tonight's countdown definitely had a TGIF feel to it! Yay for Friday...and all the songs you voted in to tonight's 9 Most Wanted!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 01/25/19:

9- Post Malone and Swae Lee "Sunflower"

8- The Weeknd and Gesaffelstein "Lost in the Fire"

7- Ariana Grande "Thank U, Next"

6- Ava Max "Sweet But Psycho"

5- Marshmello and Bastille "Happier"

4- Why Don't We "8 Letters"

3- Panic! At the Disco "High Hopes"

2- Travis Scott "Sicko Mode"

1- DJ Snake, Selea Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna "Taki Taki"